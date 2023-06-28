Sign up
Photo 445
Special Needs Setting
My Autistic Son attends the Multiple Intelligence Hub 3 days a week and loves it. It's good for him to be in the countryside and among the animals they have there. The staff are wonderful too.
Photo take today with my drone.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
countryside
,
drone
,
mih
Mags
ace
Great bird's eye view!
June 28th, 2023
Bill Davidson
I am glad that your son enjoys this centre so much. My sister who had cerebral palsy attended such a centre over many years and loved it.
June 28th, 2023
