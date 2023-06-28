Previous
Special Needs Setting by jeremyccc
Photo 445

Special Needs Setting

My Autistic Son attends the Multiple Intelligence Hub 3 days a week and loves it. It's good for him to be in the countryside and among the animals they have there. The staff are wonderful too.

Photo take today with my drone.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

Mags ace
Great bird's eye view!
June 28th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
I am glad that your son enjoys this centre so much. My sister who had cerebral palsy attended such a centre over many years and loved it.
June 28th, 2023  
