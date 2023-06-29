Sign up
Photo 446
Petunia
I like the unusual colour of this petunia in our garden. Photo taken today in the evening sun.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
365
Canon EOS M50m2
29th June 2023 6:36pm
colour
,
unusual
,
petunia
