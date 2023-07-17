Previous
Rose after the rain by jeremyccc
Rose after the rain

More rain and sunshine in Tonbridge today. This pink rose is in our back garden.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Wow! That's so pretty.
July 17th, 2023  
