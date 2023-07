St Dunstan in the East

The Church of St Dunstan in the East has stood on this site from Ancient times. Sir Christopher Wren rebuild the church after the great fire of 1666 and the only part of his design which survives is the tower.



The remainder of the church was rebuilt in 1817 and then was destroyed by enemy action in 1941.



The garden is now a tranquil spot for City workers to enjoy a sandwich lunch.