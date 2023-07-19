Sign up
Photo 466
Kiefer Sutherland
I saw Kiefer Sutherland in concert tonight in Brighton
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
466
photos
32
followers
29
following
127% complete
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
19th July 2023 8:31pm
Tags
concert
,
sutherland
,
kiefer
Mags
ace
Wow! Nice shot! I would have loved to see that.
July 19th, 2023
