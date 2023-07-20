Previous
Swans & cygnets by jeremyccc
Swans & cygnets

Nice to see these swans & cygnets, spotted today on the river Medway in Tonbridge
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
A lovely family capture
July 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet capture!
July 20th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Very cute
July 20th, 2023  
