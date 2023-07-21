Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
Luna cinema
My wife and I enjoyed watching Top Gun Maverick at the Luna cinema at Tonbridge Castle tonight
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
468
photos
32
followers
29
following
128% complete
View this month »
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
21st July 2023 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cinema
,
castle
,
luna
Heather
ace
That's fabulous! Much better than the old-style drive-in movie theatres!
July 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice! I miss the good old drive-in movie places.
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fun way of watching a movie!
July 22nd, 2023
