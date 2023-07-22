Previous
Pink Dahlia by jeremyccc
Photo 469

Pink Dahlia

I like this dahlia we have in our garden. Photo taken today in the morning sun.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Pretty bloom!
July 22nd, 2023  
Bill ace
Great lighting, looks like it’s coming from inside the flower. Nicely done.
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So perfect! A great pic.
July 22nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Pretty shot.
July 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2023  
