Previous
Photo 469
Pink Dahlia
I like this dahlia we have in our garden. Photo taken today in the morning sun.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
4
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
469
photos
32
followers
29
following
128% complete
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd July 2023 7:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sun
,
pink
,
dahlia
Mags
ace
Pretty bloom!
July 22nd, 2023
Bill
ace
Great lighting, looks like it’s coming from inside the flower. Nicely done.
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So perfect! A great pic.
July 22nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Pretty shot.
July 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2023
