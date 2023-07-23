Sign up
Photo 470
Red lilies
These pretty red lilies flowered in our garden today
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd July 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
garden
,
lilies
Mags
ace
They are gorgeous!!!
July 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Beautiful! Such a stunning red!
July 23rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
So vibrant.
July 23rd, 2023
