Red lilies by jeremyccc
Photo 470

Red lilies

These pretty red lilies flowered in our garden today
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
They are gorgeous!!!
July 23rd, 2023  
Heather
Beautiful! Such a stunning red!
July 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
So vibrant.
July 23rd, 2023  
