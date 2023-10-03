Previous
Leadenhall Market by jeremyccc
Photo 542

Leadenhall Market

Leadenhall Market this morning. Although the market is much older, the current structure is from the 1800's.

Many films have been shot there including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great pov and capture! Thank you for this list of movies, Jeremy! I will take note :)
October 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So iconic. Great shot!
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 3rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Great shot!
October 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful perspective!
October 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot leading line and perspective
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise