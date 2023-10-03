Sign up
Previous
Photo 542
Leadenhall Market
Leadenhall Market this morning. Although the market is much older, the current structure is from the 1800's.
Many films have been shot there including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
6
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
market
,
films
,
leadenhall
Heather
ace
A great pov and capture! Thank you for this list of movies, Jeremy! I will take note :)
October 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So iconic. Great shot!
October 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 3rd, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Great shot!
October 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful perspective!
October 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot leading line and perspective
October 3rd, 2023
