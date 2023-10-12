Previous
Hays Galleria by jeremyccc
Photo 551

Hays Galleria

Unusual boat statue in Hays Galleria on the south bank of the river Thames near London Bridge
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise