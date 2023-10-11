Previous
Worshipful Company of Insurers by jeremyccc
Worshipful Company of Insurers

As a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Insurers (WCI) I was pleased to see the Installation of our new Master Claire (dark hair), Senior Warden Karl and Junior Warden Sara tonight.

The WCI stands for Fellowship, Education and Charity. The Charitable Trust gave over £400,000 in donations during the last year.
Jeremy Cross

