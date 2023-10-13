Sign up
Photo 552
Pretty Cosmos
I saw this unusually coloured Cosmos today
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
flower
,
pretty
,
cosmos
