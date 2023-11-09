Sign up
Previous
Photo 579
HMS Belfast
HMS Belfast this morning, just before the rain started pouring
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2023 8:13am
Tags
morning
,
belfast
,
hms
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fabulous capture!
November 9th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!!
November 9th, 2023
Heather
ace
Great capture in the morning light!
November 9th, 2023
