Photo 622
The Monument
Sparkling in the morning sun, the Monument to the great fire of London (1666), which is built near the start of the fire in Pudding Lane.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
20th December 2023 8:41am
fire
monument
pudding
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 22nd, 2023
