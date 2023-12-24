Previous
Christmas Eve Walk by jeremyccc
Christmas Eve Walk

A rather dull day, but at least dry, for another high speed walk with my Son. Tonbridge Castle is in the background.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A nice capture of Alex! Merry Christmas eve and day, Jeremy! Fav
December 24th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
@365projectorgheatherb thanks Heather, Merry Christmas to you and your family too
December 24th, 2023  
