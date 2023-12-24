Sign up
Previous
Photo 624
Christmas Eve Walk
A rather dull day, but at least dry, for another high speed walk with my Son. Tonbridge Castle is in the background.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
ace
A nice capture of Alex! Merry Christmas eve and day, Jeremy! Fav
December 24th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
thanks Heather, Merry Christmas to you and your family too
December 24th, 2023
