Previous
Photo 625
Traintracks
Spotted on our Christmas walk this morning. It was a dull day so I preferred it in mono.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
5
3
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
25th December 2023 11:35am
christmas
,
train
,
track
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 25th, 2023
Neil
ace
And it’s a great shot.
December 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it, works so well in black and white.
Happy Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Happy Christmas