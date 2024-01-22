Sign up
Photo 653
Sunshine after the storm
We had a storm with 90 mph winds last night so I was surprised the local golf course looked good this morning
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
storm
,
sunshine
,
golf
