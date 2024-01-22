Previous
Sunshine after the storm by jeremyccc
Sunshine after the storm

We had a storm with 90 mph winds last night so I was surprised the local golf course looked good this morning
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
