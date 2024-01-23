Previous
Clearly not my photo but I thoroughly enjoyed the film. Great cast, beautifully acted and very moving true story - I highly recommend.
Jeremy Cross

Heather ace
I just read about it now. I don't know how I hadn't heard about this before. Thank you for this recommendation, Jeremy! It sounds wonderful! (everything as you say). And I see Anthony Hopkins is the key person. I can't wait to see this!
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Love Hopkins! Looks like a good one.
January 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
It comes to our local cinema on Thursday and I am planning on going to see it next week.
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie ace
I'll be watching for it
January 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
We saw it last week, very moving and couldn’t hold back the tears
January 23rd, 2024  
