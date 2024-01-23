Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 654
Film
Clearly not my photo but I thoroughly enjoyed the film. Great cast, beautifully acted and very moving true story - I highly recommend.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
654
photos
41
followers
28
following
179% complete
View this month »
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
one
,
film
Heather
ace
I just read about it now. I don't know how I hadn't heard about this before. Thank you for this recommendation, Jeremy! It sounds wonderful! (everything as you say). And I see Anthony Hopkins is the key person. I can't wait to see this!
January 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Love Hopkins! Looks like a good one.
January 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
It comes to our local cinema on Thursday and I am planning on going to see it next week.
January 23rd, 2024
Milanie
ace
I'll be watching for it
January 23rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
We saw it last week, very moving and couldn’t hold back the tears
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close