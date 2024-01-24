Sign up
Previous
Photo 655
Lloyd’s
The Richard Rogers design of the Lloyd’s of London insurance building has always divided opinion but it still manages to look futuristic despite the fact it was completed in 1986.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th January 2024 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
building
,
lloyd’s
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great pov, Jeremy! A fascinating design! Fav
January 24th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Thanks for sharing this - interesting architecture
January 24th, 2024
365 Project
