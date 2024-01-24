Previous
Lloyd’s by jeremyccc
The Richard Rogers design of the Lloyd’s of London insurance building has always divided opinion but it still manages to look futuristic despite the fact it was completed in 1986.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great pov, Jeremy! A fascinating design! Fav
January 24th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Thanks for sharing this - interesting architecture
January 24th, 2024  
