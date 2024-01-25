Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
Guildhall
Honoured to be a guest at the Worshipful Company of Marketors dinner at Guildhall tonight
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
dinner
guildhall
marketors
Heather
A nice collage! This looks so elegant! (and delicious!) Enjoy!
January 25th, 2024
Mags
Wow! So lovely!
January 25th, 2024
