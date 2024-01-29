Previous
Buckingham Palace at night by jeremyccc
Photo 660

Buckingham Palace at night

I was walking past tonight so I took this photo
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
A beautiful capture with the lights at night! Fav
January 29th, 2024  
