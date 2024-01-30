Previous
Queen Victoria Memorial by jeremyccc
Photo 661

Queen Victoria Memorial

The Queen Victoria Memorial in London at night
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
Great pov and composition. Fav 😊
January 30th, 2024  
Desi
Wow that's lovely
January 30th, 2024  
John
Was she amused though 😄
January 30th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot and pov
January 30th, 2024  
