Old Telephone Box by jeremyccc
Photo 667

Old Telephone Box

Clever idea to use an old telephone box to store a defibrillator. In a village near my house.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Superb use of the old telephone box.
February 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
February 5th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
We have one of those in our little town, they are a great idea- good shot
February 5th, 2024  
