Photo 667
Old Telephone Box
Clever idea to use an old telephone box to store a defibrillator. In a village near my house.
5th February 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2024 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
box
,
telephone
,
defibrillator
Bill Davidson
Superb use of the old telephone box.
February 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
February 5th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
We have one of those in our little town, they are a great idea- good shot
February 5th, 2024
