Previous
Photo 668
Daffodil
It's nice to see the first daffodils start to flower in our front garden
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
4
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
6th February 2024 10:49am
daffodil
Milanie
ace
Bring on Spring!
February 6th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 6th, 2024
Peter
ace
Wow that’s early Jeremy but then again you do live in the garden of England great capture:)
February 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
Really pretty and a wonderful sign of spring! (lucky you!) Fav
February 6th, 2024
