Previous
Photo 669
Amaryllis
My wife has bought an amaryllis which is a pretty colour
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
669
3
1
365
Canon EOS M50m2
7th February 2024 3:58pm
red
,
plant
,
amaryllis
Mallory
ace
Love the vibrant red!
February 7th, 2024
