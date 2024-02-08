Sign up
Photo 670
Quiz night
Not your average office quiz with 140 people and dancing on the tables! Very loud though!!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
night
,
quiz
