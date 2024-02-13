Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 675
The Shard
Still looking very contemporary despite being completed over 10 yers ago. Also, great views from the restaurants near the top.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
675
photos
43
followers
29
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
restaurant
,
shard
Mags
ace
Wow! Great perspective on this very tall structure.
February 13th, 2024
Neil
ace
It's a great shot of a very impressive building.
February 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice POV
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close