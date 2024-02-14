Previous
The Golden Hinde by jeremyccc
The Golden Hinde

This is an accurate replica of the ship Sir Francis Drake circumnavigated the world in the 1500s!
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross
Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beauty!
February 14th, 2024  
