Photo 677
Hastings Beach
A fisherman casting into the hazy sunshine this morning
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
beach
,
fisherman
,
hastings
Milanie
ace
The peace he must feel there. Lovely
February 15th, 2024
