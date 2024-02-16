Previous
The sensory garden at my Son's special needs daycare centre was looking good in the morning sun today
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
It looks like a wonderful place
February 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
saucer swing in the middle :)
February 16th, 2024  
