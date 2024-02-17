Previous
St Giles Church by jeremyccc
Photo 679

St Giles Church

I liked the sun on this local church yesterday so stopped to take a photo
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, lovely light on that old stonework and beautiful greens and blues! A handsome church (and intriguing tombstones- I imagine they are really, really old!) Fav
February 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful church. Love the stonework.
February 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely old church and grave stones.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise