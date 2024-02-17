Sign up
Photo 679
St Giles Church
I liked the sun on this local church yesterday so stopped to take a photo
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th February 2024 9:45am
church
giles
shipbourne
Heather
Yes, lovely light on that old stonework and beautiful greens and blues! A handsome church (and intriguing tombstones- I imagine they are really, really old!) Fav
February 17th, 2024
Babs
What a beautiful church. Love the stonework.
February 17th, 2024
Mags
Wonderful capture of this lovely old church and grave stones.
February 17th, 2024
