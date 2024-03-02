Sign up
Previous
Photo 693
St George’s Chapel
St George’s Chapel looking beautiful in the afternoon sun today.
I felt emotional passing the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
st
,
chapel
,
george’s
