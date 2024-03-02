Previous
St George’s Chapel by jeremyccc
Photo 693

St George’s Chapel

St George’s Chapel looking beautiful in the afternoon sun today.

I felt emotional passing the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise