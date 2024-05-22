Previous
Tower Bridge and the Tower of London by jeremyccc
Tower Bridge and the Tower of London

A great view of Tower Bridge and the Tower of London from 31st floor but sadly a dull day today
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Wow! A super capture nonetheless, Jeremy! Fav
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful scene
May 22nd, 2024  
