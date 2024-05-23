Previous
Lily by jeremyccc
Photo 775

Lily

The lily in our garden has just flowered. Photo taken in the morning sun with the overnight dew still present
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

*lynn ace
simply beautiful
May 23rd, 2024  
