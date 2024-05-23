Sign up
Previous
Photo 775
Lily
The lily in our garden has just flowered. Photo taken in the morning sun with the overnight dew still present
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
775
photos
48
followers
29
following
212% complete
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd May 2024 8:00am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
dew
,
lily
*lynn
ace
simply beautiful
May 23rd, 2024
