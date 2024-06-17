Previous
Water droplet by jeremyccc
Water droplet

I saw this water droplet on a leaf in our garden this morning
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
lovely
June 17th, 2024  
Delightful rain drop!
June 17th, 2024  
A super close-up, Jeremy! Like a magnifying glass! Fav
June 17th, 2024  
Lovely
June 17th, 2024  
