Photo 800
Water droplet
I saw this water droplet on a leaf in our garden this morning
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
water
,
garden
,
droplet
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
June 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful rain drop!
June 17th, 2024
Heather
ace
A super close-up, Jeremy! Like a magnifying glass! Fav
June 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2024
