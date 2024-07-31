Previous
African Daisy? by jeremyccc
Photo 844

African Daisy?

I like this flower we have in our garden, Apple suggests it might be an African daisy
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely color and detail!
July 31st, 2024  
Heather ace
It's a pretty one, Jeremy!
July 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise