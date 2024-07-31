Sign up
Previous
Photo 844
African Daisy?
I like this flower we have in our garden, Apple suggests it might be an African daisy
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
844
photos
48
followers
29
following
231% complete
View this month »
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
31st July 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
daisy
,
african
Mags
ace
Lovely color and detail!
July 31st, 2024
Heather
ace
It's a pretty one, Jeremy!
July 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2024
