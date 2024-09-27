Previous
Fuchsia by jeremyccc
Photo 902

Fuchsia

The fuchsia plant in our garden is still flowering
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice crisp capture of this beauty! Fav
September 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise