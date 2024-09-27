Sign up
Photo 902
Fuchsia
The fuchsia plant in our garden is still flowering
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
902
Tags
garden
,
fuchsia
,
flowering
Heather
ace
A nice crisp capture of this beauty! Fav
September 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2024
