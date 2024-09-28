Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 903
Battle Abbey
My wife and I enjoyed a visit to Battle Abbey today. Built on the site of the battle of Hastings, the original Abbey was founded in 1071 though many of the current buildings were from 13th and 16th centuries
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
903
photos
48
followers
29
following
247% complete
View this month »
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
battle
,
abbey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close