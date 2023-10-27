Previous
Lakeside again by jerzyfotos
51 / 365

Lakeside again

Well I was headed downtown to snap a couple portrait types if possible but didn't get far. I keep forgetting what a great place to live this is.
27th October 2023

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
Photo Details

