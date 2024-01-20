Previous
Next door neighbour by jerzyfotos
Next door neighbour

I was lucky enough today to meet and befriend our next door neighbour from the hotel. The roosters he has in his yard keep me up half the night and I often curse them, but this is real Mexico that I chose for this leg of the trip. He was fine with me snapping a few pictures and I really wish my Spanish would allow me to understand his story. I hope he allows me back in his yard again and I will bring a couple beers next time to pass a few minutes and try to understand what he cares to share. I'm sure he has an interesting tale to spin and tonight the roosters may not seem so loud.
Jerzy

