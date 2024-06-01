Previous
Gasthaus restaurant lunch in Peachland. by jerzyfotos
162 / 365

Gasthaus restaurant lunch in Peachland.

The weather was not great today for outdoor patios but we lucked out with the timing. We had the umbrella table for just in case sprinkles but we enjoyed the lunch in sunshine.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
44% complete

