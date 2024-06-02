Previous
JUST PASSING THROUGH by jerzyfotos
163 / 365

JUST PASSING THROUGH

I poked my head into this bar and the pleasant waitress asked if she can help me. It is a funky looking place with a lot of character so I said thank you, I snapped the picture and left. Maybe another day I will have a beer.
Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
