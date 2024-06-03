Sign up
164 / 365
Going to the vet
Well the new pal finally got to see the vet for the first time today since leaving Iran two weeks ago. He is in good shape and we go back in a month for shots completion. He took the shot better than I do. I hate needles.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
