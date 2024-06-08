Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
LOCAL MUSHROOMS
Today we went to the Penticton Farmers Market and these guys caught my lens. What a great market they have with interesting foods, crafts and quality entertainment. I love mushrooms.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
240
photos
35
followers
33
following
46% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Angela Michele
beautiful rich, warm colors and textures.
June 9th, 2024
