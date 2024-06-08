Previous
LOCAL MUSHROOMS by jerzyfotos
168 / 365

LOCAL MUSHROOMS

Today we went to the Penticton Farmers Market and these guys caught my lens. What a great market they have with interesting foods, crafts and quality entertainment. I love mushrooms.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Angela Michele
beautiful rich, warm colors and textures.
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise