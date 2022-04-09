Sign up
Photo 459
Around the North Star
which conveniently lives just above my chimney so I can easily point Beastie in the right direction.
6hrs of star trails on a cold night, all stacked in camera.
090422EM1iii100422
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
1
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th April 2022 10:04pm
olympus
,
star
,
north
,
trails
