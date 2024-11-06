Previous
First ever sighting by jesika2
Photo 799

First ever sighting

of the Sky God's most wonderful display.
I feel very low and unhappy so am attempting to cheer myself up with beauty.
061124
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Jesika

@jesika2
