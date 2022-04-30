Sign up
Photo 471
Daylight robbery
as Jackdaws pluck hair out of the Cow's back. She wasn't concerned and I assume they went away to line their nests.
300422FZ1K300422
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Tags
bird
,
hair
,
nest
,
cow
,
jackdaw
