Previous
Sanderlings Eating Together by jgpittenger
Photo 4043

Sanderlings Eating Together

A couple of sweeties we saw on the beach this morning.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such an artistic capture
August 3rd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
I really like the minimalist look and soft tones of this.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise