Foggy dawn by jgpittenger
Foggy dawn

When we were driving up the Coast for an early morning beach walk to beat the heat, we saw the fog over the dunes and a bit of pink from the dawn. So, of course, I asked Jim to stop.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

